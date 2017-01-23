Road funding bill includes 10 cent ga...

Road funding bill includes 10 cent gas tax increase, higher fees

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Post and Courier

S.C. House lawmakers have decided to take another crack at funding the state's road needs by increasing the gas tax by a dime and imposing various other fees on the state's drivers. The plan offered Wednesday would raise the state's 16.75 cent-per-gallon gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years - 2 cents each year.

