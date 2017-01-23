Road funding bill includes 10 cent gas tax increase, higher fees
S.C. House lawmakers have decided to take another crack at funding the state's road needs by increasing the gas tax by a dime and imposing various other fees on the state's drivers. The plan offered Wednesday would raise the state's 16.75 cent-per-gallon gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years - 2 cents each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Jan 20
|Shane
|21
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics? (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC