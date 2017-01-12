Police, community concerned after rec...

Police, community concerned after recent felony arrests of Rock Hill teens

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WMBF

Community leaders and police in Rock Hill continue to try and reach out to teenagers after recent arrests of area high school students for serious felony crimes. Last week, a student from South Point High School was arrested on campus and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

