Mother of opioid overdose victim hopes users saved by Narcan will seek help
After recent success stories involving NARCAN, a substance used to combat an opioid overdose, a mother who lost her daughter to addiction hopes those given a second chance will get clean. Theresa Benson lost her daughter, Jessica Benson, to a heroin overdose in February 2016.
