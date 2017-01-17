Man ID'd after being fatally shot by ...

Man ID'd after being fatally shot by club owner in York Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBTV

The York County Coroner has identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot by a nightclub owner early Sunday morning. According to officials, Christopher Elkins was transported to Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan 15 Lwilson 94
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec '16 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Sep '16 Agent 707 20
Looking for a contractor Sep '16 Deckguy 1
mechanics? (Jul '16) Sep '16 Mary Magdalene 2
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Sep '16 Ricky 2
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC