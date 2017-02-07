Man accused in armed robbery facing a...

Man accused in armed robbery facing attempted murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Progress

Rock Hill police say a York man charged in a shooting that left two people dead last week is now facing an attempted murder charge. The Herald of Rock Hill reports 20-year-old Alexis Thomasson faces the new charge in connection with the Jan. 18 shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Sun Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb 3 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 3
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan 15 Lwilson 94
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec '16 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC