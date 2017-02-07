Man accused in armed robbery facing attempted murder charge
Rock Hill police say a York man charged in a shooting that left two people dead last week is now facing an attempted murder charge. The Herald of Rock Hill reports 20-year-old Alexis Thomasson faces the new charge in connection with the Jan. 18 shooting.
