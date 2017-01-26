Law makes clerk change mind about Con...

Law makes clerk change mind about Confederate flag removal

A clerk of court says he will return a Confederate flag and portraits of Confederate generals will return to the York County courthouse after being told he was breaking the law by removing them. Clerk of Court David Hamilton originally said he was removing the items taken down during a renovation because everyone should feel like they are being treated fairly in a courtroom.

