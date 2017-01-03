Knox charged with three felony DUI counts, receives $30,000 bond
Joseph Dewayne Knox, 42 was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with an October 23, 2016 fatal collision on S.C. 72 where three people lost their lives. The deceased were Anthony Lynn Roof, 46, of Chester; Willie James Perry, 76, of Rock Hill and Sir Lawrence Darby, 53, also of Rock Hill.
