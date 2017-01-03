Hensona s 24, Careya s 21 carry Wagner past Sacred Heart 75-62

Aric Holman scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Mississippi State defeated LSU 95-78 in a Southeastern Con ROCK HILL, S.C. - Keon Johnson scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Xavier Cooks added 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Winthrop score NEW YORK - Corey Henson scored 24 points and Michael Carey added 21 and Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 75-62 on Saturday. Henson had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half as the Seahawks took a 35-31 lead after trailing 16-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.