General Assembly to fight old battles, forge new ground

Saturday Jan 7

State lawmakers return to kick off a new legislative session Tuesday but they'll tackle many of the same issues that have faced South Carolina for years. Ethics reform could rise as a priority following the recent indictment of Charleston Republican Rep. Jim Merrill.

