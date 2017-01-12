Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel To Open ...

Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel To Open In Rock Hill, SC

The 108-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Rock Hill, South Carolina is scheduled to open tomorrow with its smart, inventive public space and guest room design, and its bright and inviting decor. Located at 578 Galleria Boulevard, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rock Hill will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by Strand Hospitality Services of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

