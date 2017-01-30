Engagement ring lost at Biltmore Estate found in Georgia
Daniel Frye of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was set to pop the question to Lauren Williams on Jan. 7 at the luxury Biltmore Estate in Asheville when he couldn't find the ring. He had it on a shuttle bus but lost it on the way to the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Jan 20
|Shane
|21
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC