Crime 2 mins ago 9:50 p.m.1 dead, 2 critically injured in Rock Hill shooting

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Officers were called to the 600 block of Blake Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, two victims were located, one of whom was pronounced deceased on the scene.

