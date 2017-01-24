Confederate Flag Yanked From SC County Courthouse
A Confederate battle flag and pictures of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson have been removed from a county courthouse in South Carolina. According to reporter Andrew Dys of The Herald , the controversial banner and images were removed as part of a $10 million renovation of the York County, S.C. courthouse that began in 2011.
