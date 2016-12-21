Police: Fugitive sexually exploited t...

Police: Fugitive sexually exploited teenage girl

Dallas Police arrested a man Wednesday wanted for more than a year on accusations of sexually exploiting a teenage girl. Casey Allen Bolinger had been a fugitive of the law since 2015.

