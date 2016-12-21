Mother accused of putting son in refr...

Mother accused of putting son in refrigerator out of jail

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WMBF

A South Carolina mother charged with killing her 4-day-old son by putting him in a refrigerator for three hours is out of jail after posting bond. The Herald of Rock Hill reported Angela Blackwell was released on bond and house arrest after a hearing Thursday.

