Dealer Turning into Santa's Workshop ...

Dealer Turning into Santa's Workshop to Aid Kids

Monday Dec 5

The work bays at Gregory's Marine & RV in Rock Hill, S.C., which through most of the year are filled with boats for service, will be turned into Santa's workshop through Christmas. For more than a decade, the shop is where hundreds, maybe thousands, of toys have been assembled for kids who might not get a Christmas gift without them.

