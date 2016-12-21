Dealer Turning into Santa's Workshop to Aid Kids
The work bays at Gregory's Marine & RV in Rock Hill, S.C., which through most of the year are filled with boats for service, will be turned into Santa's workshop through Christmas. For more than a decade, the shop is where hundreds, maybe thousands, of toys have been assembled for kids who might not get a Christmas gift without them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics?
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC