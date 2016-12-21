Deal closed for Rock Hill Chamber of ...

Deal closed for Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce building 2nd floor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC and the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announce the recent purchase/sale of the 2nd Floor of the Chamber of Commerce Building located at 116 East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill. The building will be home to SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC which was started in 1999 by Mark Mayfield, CCIM, SEC, CPM and Randy Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec 14 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Sep '16 Agent 707 20
Looking for a contractor Sep '16 Deckguy 1
mechanics? Sep '16 Mary Magdalene 2
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Sep '16 Ricky 2
Footjob? (Jul '15) Sep '16 Scopio 4
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC