Crime 12 mins ago 10:03 a.m.Rock Hill police investigating alleged attemped armed robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man told them two suspects fired a gun at him outside a home. According to Rock Hill Police, officers were dispatched to a home on South Cherry Road just past 2 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, a woman told them that her boyfriend came into their house saying someone had a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics?
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC