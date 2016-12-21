Crime 12 mins ago 10:03 a.m.Rock Hill...

Crime 12 mins ago 10:03 a.m.Rock Hill police investigating alleged attemped armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man told them two suspects fired a gun at him outside a home. According to Rock Hill Police, officers were dispatched to a home on South Cherry Road just past 2 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, a woman told them that her boyfriend came into their house saying someone had a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec 14 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Sep '16 Agent 707 20
Looking for a contractor Sep '16 Deckguy 1
mechanics? Sep '16 Mary Magdalene 2
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Sep '16 Ricky 2
Footjob? (Jul '15) Sep '16 Scopio 4
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,310 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC