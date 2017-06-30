WSU educator accused of fraud is not part of plea deal, lawyer says - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST
A plea bargain may be in the works for co-defendants of the Washington State University assistant professor arrested last year for allegedly defrauding the federal government of more than $8 million, but Haifang "Harry" Wen will have no part of it, according to his defense attorney. An online U.S. Court docket entry for a June 21 hearing noted "parties are working on a possible solution" and that "the government is prepared to tender a plea," attorney Jeffery Coopersmith confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge sentenced to 60 days jail, 3 years probation
|45 min
|LeroyJones
|1
|Trump's Lie Of The Day
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Penfield teens arrested after allegedly having ...
|2 hr
|IescsapedNY
|9
|Trump Sundowns, Misses His Car, Confused
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|20
|Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Creating Auto...
|5 hr
|hmmm
|5
|little Italy District Lyell Ave!!
|5 hr
|hmmmm the second
|17
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|5 hr
|hmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC