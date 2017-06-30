WSU educator accused of fraud is not ...

WSU educator accused of fraud is not part of plea deal, lawyer says - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST

A plea bargain may be in the works for co-defendants of the Washington State University assistant professor arrested last year for allegedly defrauding the federal government of more than $8 million, but Haifang "Harry" Wen will have no part of it, according to his defense attorney. An online U.S. Court docket entry for a June 21 hearing noted "parties are working on a possible solution" and that "the government is prepared to tender a plea," attorney Jeffery Coopersmith confirmed.

