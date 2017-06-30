Why on July 4 should we remember the psalm 'By the Rivers of...
On the anniversary of America's independence, the abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass made a biblical Psalm Psalm 137 best known for its opening line, "By the Rivers of Babylon," a centerpiece of his most famous speech, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?". Douglass told the audience at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, that for a free black like himself, being expected to celebrate American independence was akin to the Judean captives being mockingly coerced to perform songs in praise of Jerusalem.
