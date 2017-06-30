Why on July 4 should we remember the ...

Why on July 4 should we remember the psalm 'By the Rivers of Babylon'?

On the anniversary of America's independence, the abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass made a biblical Psalm - Psalm 137 - best known for its opening line, "By the Rivers of Babylon," a centerpiece of his most famous speech, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" . Douglass told the audience at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, that for a free black like himself, being expected to celebrate American independence was akin to the Judean captives being mockingly coerced to perform songs in praise of Jerusalem.

