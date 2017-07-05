University of Rochester establishes "The Rajesh Wadhawan...

The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester on Tuesday announced the establishment of the Rajesh Wadhawan Professorship for Development Economics with an endowment of USD 1.5 million from WGC. The professorship commemorates the Group's Founder Rajesh Wadhawan and his vision of empowering deprived sections of society through fair and respectable access to credit.

