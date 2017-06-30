Toast the tanks (again): This time, t...

Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're headed to a winery and made in Upstate NY

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 9 hrs ago, titled Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're headed to a winery and made in Upstate NY. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

For the second time in two months, Upstate New Yorkers will be asked to raise a glass to a set of large new fermentation tanks making a publicized journey to a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages. But this trek is a little different from the celebrated trip along the Erie Canal taken in May by a set of huge tanks bound for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester.

CityRes

Rochester, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
The Genesee Brewery is no longer an American company, so I think you all are making a bigger deal out of this then there is.
Why should a a foreign company be forced to buy our local?
