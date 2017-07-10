Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Creating Autopsy Backlog
Your News Now story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Creating Autopsy Backlog.
For Dr. Nadia Granger, the best part of being Monroe County Medical Examiner is being able to provide a final diagnosis to family. "Being able to explain to them what may have been happening, that is the rewarding part to me," said Granger.
#1 Thursday Jul 6
How long are we going to talk about this crap ?
Cheryl Dinolfo should have took care of this problem before it came a problem.
It's clearly Dinolfo's fault.
#2 Thursday Jul 6
Maybe when a white person (cause they are always white) is arrested with them drugs or are resuscitated because of them, a judge should send them to work as an assistant in the morgue for 40 hours and see their kind being Autopsied.
This may kill two birds with one stone.
United States
#3 Thursday Jul 6
Opiods are creating a huge market for trained pathologists. Trump is putting more doctors to work by cancelling funding for drug rehab programs.
#4 Thursday Jul 6
All the cops patrolling the black areas when its all the whites doing the drugs.
Only obvious what needs to change. Duh.
Maybe some racial profiling is clearly in order.
United States
#5 Friday Jul 7
Now we are talking.
$$$$is what narcan is about
Think of it
Career openings for deciding to take drugs. Medicine is out of control
