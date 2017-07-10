Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Cre...

Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Creating Autopsy Backlog

There are 5 comments on the Your News Now story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Shortage of Forensic Pathologists Creating Autopsy Backlog. In it, Your News Now reports that:

For Dr. Nadia Granger, the best part of being Monroe County Medical Examiner is being able to provide a final diagnosis to family. "Being able to explain to them what may have been happening, that is the rewarding part to me," said Granger.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TheSituation

Rochester, NY

#1 Thursday Jul 6
How long are we going to talk about this crap ?
Cheryl Dinolfo should have took care of this problem before it came a problem.
It's clearly Dinolfo's fault.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TheSituation

Rochester, NY

#2 Thursday Jul 6
Maybe when a white person (cause they are always white) is arrested with them drugs or are resuscitated because of them, a judge should send them to work as an assistant in the morgue for 40 hours and see their kind being Autopsied.

This may kill two birds with one stone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Subchaser

United States

#3 Thursday Jul 6
Opiods are creating a huge market for trained pathologists. Trump is putting more doctors to work by cancelling funding for drug rehab programs.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TheSituation

Rochester, NY

#4 Thursday Jul 6
All the cops patrolling the black areas when its all the whites doing the drugs.
Only obvious what needs to change. Duh.
Maybe some racial profiling is clearly in order.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
hmmm

United States

#5 Friday Jul 7
TheSituation wrote:
Maybe when a white person (cause they are always white) is arrested with them drugs or are resuscitated because of them, a judge should send them to work as an assistant in the morgue for 40 hours and see their kind being Autopsied.

This may kill two birds with one stone.
Now we are talking.
$$$$is what narcan is about
Think of it
Career openings for deciding to take drugs. Medicine is out of control
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Dansville man" charged with sex crimes against... 1 hr Bruce popper 2
Tennessee Woman Has A Large Butt 1 hr Bruce popper 2
Barnhart doesn't ask the obvious questions (Dec '11) 1 hr RFCBF 2
Trump Jr...Colluded and Collaberated With Russi... 2 hr LifelongRochesterian 22
News Uber, Lyft or Taxi: What's the better option? 2 hr RacistFireCrotchB... 2
The Face of Herion 3 hr RacistFireCrotchB... 1
Orleans County Woman Arrested By US Marshalls 3 hr Iescapedny 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC