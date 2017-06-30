RPD: Overnight Hit-and-Run Caused by ...

RPD: Overnight Hit-and-Run Caused by Car Taking Shooting Victim to Hospital

There are 2 comments on the Your News Now story from Yesterday, titled RPD: Overnight Hit-and-Run Caused by Car Taking Shooting Victim to Hospital. In it, Your News Now reports that:

Rochester police say an overnight hit-and-run crash was caused by a car taking a shooting victim to the hospital. Moments later police say a 36-year-old man was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
SlowEddie0747

Rochester, NY

#1 19 hrs ago
It really makes no sense that he was shot on Earl Street and got into an accident at Ford and Exchange on the way to Strong.

Did the RPD come up with this themselves or were they the one's stupid enough to believe it?

I truly believe its time for the RPD to start turning over all shootings and murders investigations to the MCS and/or the NYSP.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jack Webb

United States

#2 18 hrs ago
SlowEddie0747 wrote:
I truly believe its time for the RPD to start turning over all shootings and murders investigations to the MCS and/or the NYSP.
The Monroe County deputies aren't real bright, and the NYSP meter maids are too busy giving out parking tickets. I nominate RCSD teachers. They're not doing much for the students, so they have plenty of time.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to get professional references when you don... 13 min Fresher farts 5
why does perfect post here?!?! 13 min Perfect 8
Perfect is ha has bitch 15 min Perfect 6
CNN More Trusted Than Trump 18 min Perfect 10
I don't want women posting here 3 hr Ha Ha 4
derrickjames black butt wont be posting here again 3 hr Ha Ha 3
Four people stabbed two shot In Rochester last ... 3 hr Ha Ha 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC