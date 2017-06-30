RPD: Overnight Hit-and-Run Caused by Car Taking Shooting Victim to Hospital
There are 2 comments on the Your News Now story from Yesterday, titled RPD: Overnight Hit-and-Run Caused by Car Taking Shooting Victim to Hospital. In it, Your News Now reports that:
Rochester police say an overnight hit-and-run crash was caused by a car taking a shooting victim to the hospital. Moments later police say a 36-year-old man was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
#1 19 hrs ago
It really makes no sense that he was shot on Earl Street and got into an accident at Ford and Exchange on the way to Strong.
Did the RPD come up with this themselves or were they the one's stupid enough to believe it?
I truly believe its time for the RPD to start turning over all shootings and murders investigations to the MCS and/or the NYSP.
United States
#2 18 hrs ago
The Monroe County deputies aren't real bright, and the NYSP meter maids are too busy giving out parking tickets. I nominate RCSD teachers. They're not doing much for the students, so they have plenty of time.
