RPD: Officers find man with cuts to neck, head on Kirkland Road
Police say a City of Rochester man is recovering after officers found him with cuts to his head and neck on Kirkland Road. According to Rochester Police, officers responded to the area of Kirkland Road and Kenwood Avenue shortly before midnight for the report of a male cut in the neck.
