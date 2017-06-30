Residents draw parallels from Douglas...

Residents draw parallels from Douglass's speech to today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass spoke before a crowd in Rochester, New York, giving a talk that became known as "The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro." On Thursday evening at Seamen's Bethel, poet Everett Hoagland and SouthCoast residents gave voice to Douglass's speech to a crowd of nearly 75 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Charged in Rochester Homicide Arraigned o... 5 min skidmark is a parrot 4
Trump's Lie Of The Day 6 min skidmark is a parrot 10
Fallen Judge Astacio sentenced 9 min skidmark is a parrot 10
News Judge sentenced to 60 days jail, 3 years probation 1 hr LeroyJones 7
little Italy District Lyell Ave!! 2 hr Sammy 19
Trump Sundowns, Misses His Car, Confused 4 hr skidmark is a parrot 22
Penfield teens arrested after allegedly having ... 7 hr IescsapedNY 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC