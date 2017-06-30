Residents draw parallels from Douglass's speech to today
On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass spoke before a crowd in Rochester, New York, giving a talk that became known as "The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro." On Thursday evening at Seamen's Bethel, poet Everett Hoagland and SouthCoast residents gave voice to Douglass's speech to a crowd of nearly 75 people.
