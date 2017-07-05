Remembering the words of Frederick Do...

Remembering the words of Frederick Douglass

Twenty-four readers stood before the crowd, feet planted in the sand as they rotated through the 10,000-plus-word address he had given 165 years earlier. "This is a speech I never learned in school, and I went to a lot of schools," Abigail McGrath, founder of the Renaissance House and organizer of Tuesday's event, said.

