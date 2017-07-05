QUEERY: Oliver Stabbe
Getting a haircut is no big deal for most of us, but for Oliver Stabbe, one he got as a sophomore in high school proved to be a life-altering moment. Stabbe, who's transgender, says after "years of hating my feminine hairstyle," he made a "snap decision" one day to go to a barber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN More Trusted Than Trump
|3 hr
|RacistFireCrotchB...
|15
|What happened to Nickbo13 ? (May '12)
|4 hr
|RacistFireCrotchB...
|34
|Lonsberry Diary-Blogs About Media Bias In Syracuse (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|RuberDucky
|8
|Lonsberry Does Ride-Along Overnight Shift With RPD (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|RPDsuks
|11
|Mom arrested for leaving 10-year-old alone in L...
|5 hr
|AllLivesMatterDif...
|1
|Police: Man In Custody After Girlfriend Is Fata...
|5 hr
|13WhamSuks
|17
|How to get professional references when you don...
|6 hr
|Reference farts
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC