There are 4 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 14 hrs ago, titled Mom arrested for leaving 10-year-old alone in Lego Store. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

A mother faces child endangerment charges for letting her 10-year-old child hang out in a Lego Store while she shopped elsewhere in a western New York mall. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jia Fan of Pittsford was arrested Sunday evening and charged with leaving her child unattended in the store at Eastview Mall in Rochester.

AllLivesMatterDi fferently

Rochester, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Notice the Police only release mugshots of blacks arrested at Eastview?

Them 2 black janitors were WORKING in the same mall and when they got arrested their mugshots were everywhere.

But here a non-black Pittsford Resident is arrested for the same thing and NO MUGSHOT?????

Shame on the Ontario County Sheriff and all of our local news media, as your racism shines clear and bright.
Subchaser

United States

#2 4 hrs ago
Not racism. The Pittsford people have the resources to hire a law firm to get between them and the media. Plus, most, if not all Pittsford people have no mugshot on file (because crime is so rare there).

Except for the nice Asian boy that shotgunned his Dad, both barrels. I thought he was serving life, but I saw him shopping at Wegmans. Must have escaped.

Ha Ha

Geneseo, NY

#3 1 hr ago
WHY was she even arrested?
it's not like the mother abandoned the kid from the store?
Police state!

Mick

United States

#4 6 min ago
The have nots like to humiliate their betters. She'll be found not guilty, and sue the 315 hick Sheriff's Office. Deputy Barney Fife will be demoted from Mall Security detail to a desk job issuing towels to the inmates.
