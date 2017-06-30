There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 14 hrs ago, titled Mom arrested for leaving 10-year-old alone in Lego Store. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

A mother faces child endangerment charges for letting her 10-year-old child hang out in a Lego Store while she shopped elsewhere in a western New York mall. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jia Fan of Pittsford was arrested Sunday evening and charged with leaving her child unattended in the store at Eastview Mall in Rochester.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.