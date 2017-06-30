Fighting fire with fire

In this video you will learn how to create POSCAR files in Virtual NanoLab and how to create input files for VASP calculations using the VASP Scripter of Virtual NanoLab. Taken from the July 2017 issue of Physics World Despite humans having seemingly "tamed" fire many millennia ago, there are still lots of open questions when it comes to the physics of wildfires, as Stephen Ornes discovers Robert Kremens fights fire with fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysicsWeb Events.