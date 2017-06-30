There are on the Printing Impressions story from 9 hrs ago, titled Excelsus Solutions Purchases HP Latex 3500 Printer. In it, Printing Impressions reports that:

July 5, 2017 - Excelsus Solutions, LLC of Rochester, NY continues to be on the forefront of the large format digital printing industry. Shortly after being the first print service provider in North America to purchase the Jeti Mira LED, the company has also purchased the newly updated and highly efficient HP Latex 3500 Printer.

