Excelsus Solutions Purchases HP Latex 3500 Printer
Excelsus Solutions Purchases HP Latex 3500 Printer
July 5, 2017 - Excelsus Solutions, LLC of Rochester, NY continues to be on the forefront of the large format digital printing industry. Shortly after being the first print service provider in North America to purchase the Jeti Mira LED, the company has also purchased the newly updated and highly efficient HP Latex 3500 Printer.
#1 5 hrs ago
So a printing company bought a printer?
Next they will be a story that a Airline bought a Plane.
#2 4 hrs ago
We got two of those. We print anti-Trump bumper stickers on them. They jam all the time. We're buying Chinese next time.
