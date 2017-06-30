Cool Sweep season begins in Rochester

Cool Sweep season begins in Rochester

Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays or on July 4. A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. During Cool Sweep, residents can get relief with cooling sprays at fire hydrants and take advantage of extended hours at City pools and spray parks.

