Cool Sweep season begins in Rochester
Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays or on July 4. A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. During Cool Sweep, residents can get relief with cooling sprays at fire hydrants and take advantage of extended hours at City pools and spray parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Recent Mugshots Look The Same
|2 hr
|IescapeFlorida
|1
|13WHAM Shows Their True Racist Colors (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|239
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Fox is Fake News
|991
|RPD: Officers find man with cuts to neck, head ...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Perfect is ha has bitch
|6 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Ha ha is a pitiful loser
|6 hr
|Iescapedny
|3
|I am no longer shopping at the Wegmans in Greec...
|7 hr
|Perfect
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC