City of Rochester raises monthly parking garage rates
Many of you say it's already tough and expensive to find monthly parking in the City of Rochester, and now it's about to get more expensive. City officials announced they're raising the monthly parking rates in eight garages throughout the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13WHAM Shows Their True Racist Colors (Apr '09)
|47 min
|13suks
|238
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|CNN is fake news
|990
|RPD: Officers find man with cuts to neck, head ...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Perfect is ha has bitch
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Ha ha is a pitiful loser
|3 hr
|Iescapedny
|3
|I am no longer shopping at the Wegmans in Greec...
|4 hr
|Perfect
|6
|Skidmark posted 200 times today
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC