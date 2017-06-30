City of Rochester raises monthly park...

City of Rochester raises monthly parking garage rates

Many of you say it's already tough and expensive to find monthly parking in the City of Rochester, and now it's about to get more expensive. City officials announced they're raising the monthly parking rates in eight garages throughout the city.

