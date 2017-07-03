Boston celebrates Frederick Douglass'

The day after Independence Day in 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered a speech in Rochester, N.Y., about the hypocrisy of a nation celebrating its freedom when millions of its people were bound by slavery. On Monday, 165 years later, dozens gathered on Boston Common to hear a collective recitation of Douglass's famous oration, "The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro."

