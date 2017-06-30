Author Jessica Harris Joins Renaissance House for July 4th Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech
The public is invited to a celebration of diversity and human rights by participating in the Renaissance House: Retreat for Writers & Artists' 11th annual free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass ' powerful landmark speech "What Does the Fourth of July Mean to the Negro?" taking place on July 4 at 4:00pm on Martha's Vineyard historic Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs. Readers of all ages are invited to help bring the words of Frederick Douglass to life.
