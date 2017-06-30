Author Jessica Harris Joins Renaissance House for July 4th Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech

The public is invited to a celebration of diversity and human rights by participating in the Renaissance House: Retreat for Writers & Artists' 11th annual free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass ' powerful landmark speech "What Does the Fourth of July Mean to the Negro?" taking place on July 4 at 4:00pm on Martha's Vineyard historic Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs. Readers of all ages are invited to help bring the words of Frederick Douglass to life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.