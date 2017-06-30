Advertising Adversity

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Yesterday, titled Advertising Adversity. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

Above, Patrick Hoover, left, and Paul Liuzzo are pictured at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where Liuzzo donated a kidney to his friend on April 25. Hoover placed decals on his truck letting other drivers know his need for a new kidney.

LittleMarco

Rochester, NY

#1 Yesterday
Maybe there should be a national database on line and open to the public of anyone that needs a transplant that want to be listed, to show what they need, who they are, and there status, like if they died waiting it should say too late dead.

Seems then more would be interested in getting involved, just in-case they missed a bumper sticker asking for help. And if this guy is a friend, I guess the sticker didn't help?

It was a nice story tho I'm surprised they both survived being they were at the nasty Strong Hospital.
