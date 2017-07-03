A 165-year-old reminder of the promise of July 4
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events LET US take a break, at least for a few minutes, from the palace intrigues and temper tantrums at the White House to revisit a time when the country faced crises a great deal more ominous. The year was 1852, and the Fourth of July speaker was Frederick Douglass .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate three overnight shootings.
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|slammer is a PEDO...
|992
|Genesee street shooting verdict proves...
|3 hr
|Subchaser
|19
|I am no longer shopping at the Wegmans in Greec...
|3 hr
|Subchaser
|7
|Another night club put out of business for cate...
|6 hr
|Perfect
|9
|Ha ha is a pitiful loser
|6 hr
|Perfect
|4
|Perfect is ha has bitch
|6 hr
|Perfect
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC