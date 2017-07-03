A 165-year-old reminder of the promise of July 4

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events LET US take a break, at least for a few minutes, from the palace intrigues and temper tantrums at the White House to revisit a time when the country faced crises a great deal more ominous. The year was 1852, and the Fourth of July speaker was Frederick Douglass .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.