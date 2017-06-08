WWE Rumors: Original Plans for Lana's SmackDown Gimmick Revealed
This week on WWE SmackDown Live , Lana made her debut and immediately inserted herself in the Women's Championship picture. Interestingly, there are ulterior motives from the company of why her push is so sudden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily DDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey is Washington's Super Bowl
|23 min
|Tommy
|13
|Comey has Left His House
|43 min
|Tommy
|21
|Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary"
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|27
|Comey a Leaker or Patriot?
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Eric Trump Loots Cancer Donantions
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|8
|Cops are Nicer to White Folks
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|34
|Liberals are quiet after comey testimony
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|13
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC