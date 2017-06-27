Word For The Weekend: PHILANTHROPY

Word For The Weekend: PHILANTHROPY

DEF: The desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes; an act or gift done or made for humanitarian purposes. 2 huge Rochester philanthropists: George Eastman & Tom Golisano.

