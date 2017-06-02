Woman attacks glass window at Hartfor...

Woman attacks glass window at Hartford PD injuring 2 officers

Read more: WTNH

Two teleserve officers at the Hartford Public Safety Complex received minor injuries following an outburst by an agitated woman inside the lobby who broke the glass window between herself and the officers. Hartford Police arrested 20-year-old Katherine Alamo-Nieves of Rochester, NY for threatening 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, disorderly conduct and assault on police .

