Whose independence?
There are 10 comments on the Final Call story from 23 hrs ago, titled Whose independence?. In it, Final Call reports that:
Protesters chant outside the Hamilton County Courthouse during a demonstration calling for justice in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, June 19, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Final Call.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
If a jury is made up of either all or mostly all whites, when a black man kills a black man,
then a jury should be made of all blacks when a white cop kills a black man.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
it shouldn't be a race issue ... it should be about how far we are willing to let cops infringe on our civil rights for our own protection.
think about it ... if you play that game, we would have sharia law here.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
I agree with you. Am I becoming a conservative?
Funny how, with minorities, they think it is a zero sum game.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
So when a white jury tends to find white innocent for killing blacks, it isn't them infringe on our civil rights?
The cops and the court system including the jury is infringing on our civil rights.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Ha ha you are NOT a reporter we don't care what you have to say get a life outside of tppix
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Take the black/white out of it.
The only reason that cops are killing people on the street and getting away with it, is because the criminal politicians have allowed the police unions to get too strong.
And by criminal politicians, look at what party dominates here in NY.
Also, keep in mind that two years ago, every member the black caucus in the NY senate supported and passed a bill that allowed cops to police themselves in cases of misconduct using a union designated official.
The only thing that stopped this bill from being law, was that Cuomo just didn't sign it, and it lapsed after 90 days.
If black lives mattered to black people, the black caucus would have never supported such a bill.
Your anger shouldn't be directed at just "white" people, but corrupt people in power.
Take a look at which plantation owner political party needs to support the police unions to get re-elected ...
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Here is another example,
In Chicago, police have a secret jail where they take people to interrogate suspects, without a lawyer, to get confessions.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/feb/...
Notice what political party runs Chicago.
If you want things to change, change the way you vote.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
I wouldn't want to label you ... I like how you have your own values, even if I don't agree with all of them.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
There is no "only reason", there is many many reason why cops are killing blacks and getting away with it.
Here are a few:
their cop partners protect them, cops are more scared of blacks, the media makes blacks more scary by not reporting white crimes and leaving white mugshots out of the news, whites don't look at blacks as human or someone they can relate to so they don't have much care for them, racist whites build up hatred towards blacks and easily burst and shoot them,
|
#10 1 hr ago
Okay, You're right ... there is no "only" reason.
But as far as cops protecting cops, that's normal to a point. But when good cops are lying under oath, destroying evidence or breaking the law to cover for each other ... that is an environmental climate that is driven by the unions. If the unions or the sheriff demanded that his deputies police their own, it would probably happen. It happens in the military where there aren't any unions.
And your point about cops being afraid of blacks, that's their own fault. Statistically, blacks have a higher potential to turn violent and so the police reaction to this is to protect themselves first. Take a good look at Chicago and Detroit. If you want that to be treated with civility, treat each other with civility. change the stats.
The news media is a propaganda arm for the Democratic party.
If you don't like their slanted reporting, stop watching them, stop repeating their stories like they are true ... all of them, including the reporting on racism.
And you don't know how whites see blacks.
All you know for sure is how YOU see whites, blacks and everyone else.
Whites right now are the target of the liberal media and liberal colleges with their rhetoric with of "white privilege" and slavery shaming, of course whites are starting to want to fight back.
That is the whole point of the media constantly bringing it up.
Their political plan has always been to keep people divided and then pander to them for votes.
And as far as shooting goes ... liberals shoot first.
The Bernie lover that shot up the baseball game ..
The AntiFa protesters that insist on getting violent at their protests.
You can't blame folks for protecting themselves.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My girlfriend dumped me at the Jazz fest yesterday
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|9
|New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|37
|Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood...
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|Bernie Sanders
|7 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Slammer is truth
|984
|I'm hijacking the nickbo13 name
|10 hr
|MrsBovenzi
|2
|I'm hijacking the iescapedny name
|10 hr
|IescsapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC