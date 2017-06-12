Wegmans begins grocery delivery in some markets, but not in Upstate NY
The Rochester -based supermarket has partnered with grocery delivery app Instacart to deliver groceries in Northern Virginia and Maryland. Next, the service will roll out in southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Boston area.
