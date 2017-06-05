Upstate runners to compete in Corpora...

Upstate runners to compete in Corporate Challenge championship Tuesday in Germany

For most of the thousands of runners and walkers in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge races in Upstate the event is more about company pride than getting a prize. But for nine company teams from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse the Corporate Challenge in an amateur's chance to compete on a global level.

