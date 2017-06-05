Upstate runners to compete in Corporate Challenge championship Tuesday in Germany
For most of the thousands of runners and walkers in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge races in Upstate the event is more about company pride than getting a prize. But for nine company teams from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse the Corporate Challenge in an amateur's chance to compete on a global level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey in serious trouble
|10 min
|IescsapedNY
|2
|Comey is Washington's Super Bowl
|18 min
|IescsapedNY
|17
|Lonsberry Does Ride-Along Overnight Shift With RPD (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|RacistFireCrotch ...
|9
|White Nickbo VS Black Rhonda (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|NoLegPeg
|11
|Do you like Rhonda? (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|nickbo13
|147
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|7 hr
|RFCBF
|19
|Cops are Nicer to White Folks
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|35
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC