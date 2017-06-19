Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged wi...

Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother

There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from Friday Jun 23, titled Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Authorities say they've charged a 22-year-old upstate New York woman and three other people with killing the woman's mother for insurance money. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the suspects include 52-year-old Julie Martin's daughter from the town of Sodus, a 21-year-old Rochester man and two men from Henrietta, ages 18 and 19. All have been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracies.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TrumpDontCare

Rochester, NY

#1 Friday Jun 23
They don't live in pittsford or penfield so they will have to wait for their day in court in a jail cell. Or maybe it has something to do with their color?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
IescapedNY

Webster, NY

#2 Friday Jun 23
TrumpDontCare wrote:
They don't live in pittsford or penfield so they will have to wait for their day in court in a jail cell. Or maybe it has something to do with their color?
Pittsford killers are scolded, hire a good defense team, and are acquitted of dumping both barrels of a shotgun into their Dad. No consequences, except a big legal bill.

The only downside is they get removed from their ivy league college. They are forced to attend a SUNY school to finish their degree. Pittsford shuns them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bunch of internet tough guys on here 1 hr Maurice 4
Bruce Popper Has Ruined Roch Forum 1 hr Maurice 7
News Rochester Police Officer Shot, Search Underway ... 2 hr Maurice 4
News Six Rochester police officers have been shot si... 2 hr Maurice 2
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 2 hr tester 4
Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders 9 hr Fight Back 22
Perfect is anything but 13 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC