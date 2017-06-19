There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from Friday Jun 23, titled Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Authorities say they've charged a 22-year-old upstate New York woman and three other people with killing the woman's mother for insurance money. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the suspects include 52-year-old Julie Martin's daughter from the town of Sodus, a 21-year-old Rochester man and two men from Henrietta, ages 18 and 19. All have been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracies.

