Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother
There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from Friday Jun 23, titled Upstate NY woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
Authorities say they've charged a 22-year-old upstate New York woman and three other people with killing the woman's mother for insurance money. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the suspects include 52-year-old Julie Martin's daughter from the town of Sodus, a 21-year-old Rochester man and two men from Henrietta, ages 18 and 19. All have been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracies.
#1 Friday Jun 23
They don't live in pittsford or penfield so they will have to wait for their day in court in a jail cell. Or maybe it has something to do with their color?
#2 Friday Jun 23
Pittsford killers are scolded, hire a good defense team, and are acquitted of dumping both barrels of a shotgun into their Dad. No consequences, except a big legal bill.
The only downside is they get removed from their ivy league college. They are forced to attend a SUNY school to finish their degree. Pittsford shuns them.
