Upstate NY dairy farmer co-op to buy Kraft Heinz plant

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say a New York dairy farmer cooperative has reached an agreement to buy a Kraft Heinz plant in the state's Southern Tier, a move that will keep 125 jobs at the facility. The New York Democrats announced Friday that Upstate Niagara plans to invest $10 million in new machinery and equipment for the cheese plant in Campbell, 70 miles southeast of Rochester.

