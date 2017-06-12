Unknown child found dead in NY in 197...

Unknown child found dead in NY in 1970s may have spent last years of his life in SC

Testing on the child's remains indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast . Investigators say South Carolina may have been one of several states an unknown child lived his last years of his life before his skeletal remains were found in New York in the 1970s.

