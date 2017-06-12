Unknown child found dead in NY in 1970s may have spent last years of his life in SC
Testing on the child's remains indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast . Investigators say South Carolina may have been one of several states an unknown child lived his last years of his life before his skeletal remains were found in New York in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal Democrat goes on shooting rampage in Wa...
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|IescapeNY Upgrade
|8 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|CNN spreads lies
|969
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|11 hr
|IescapedNAM-Legs
|37
|Baseball shooting in Va.
|12 hr
|Perfect
|7
|10 year old dies while unattended and unsupervi...
|13 hr
|IescapedNY bot
|2
|Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY"
|17 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC