There are on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from 14 hrs ago, titled Uber, Lyft or Taxi: What's the better option?. In it, WHEC-TV Rochester reports that:

Uber and Lyft are finally here: Ride-sharing services officially became legal in upstate at 12:01 Thursday morning. Now, we are giving ride-sharing a test ride.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.