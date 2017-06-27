Uber, Lyft launch Thursday: What you need to know

Uber, Lyft launch Thursday in NY: What you need to know The wait for ride-hailing across New York is about to come to an end. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2thL9an Gov. Andrew Cuomo's spokesman says the governor will sign a bill that will fast-track Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.