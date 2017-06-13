TSA finds handguns in carry-ons at airport
Two Rochester area residents were stopped by Transportation Security Administration at Greater Rochester International Airport on Monday when scanners showed handguns in their carry-on luggage. TSA officials said a Hemlock, Livingston County, man had a loaded 9 mm gun and a magazine with seven additional bullets in his luggage at a TSA checkpoint X-ray machine early Monday morning.
